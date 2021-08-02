CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $96.46 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.