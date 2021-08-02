CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $103.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CBRE Group traded as high as $97.83 and last traded at $97.64, with a volume of 3238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

