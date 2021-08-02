Ccore (CCO) Price Up 37.1% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $38,256.24 and $127.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00814981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00091217 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

