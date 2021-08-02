CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

