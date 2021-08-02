CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.04 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

