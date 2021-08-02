CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98,940.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $98,940.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

