Celanese (CE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Celanese (NYSE: CE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – Celanese had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

7/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Celanese had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

7/26/2021 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $186.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

6/9/2021 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CE traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $153.99. 572,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

