Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a one year low of $94.93 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

