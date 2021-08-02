Celeum (CLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 59.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $9,841.22 and $54.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celeum has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celeum coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00100404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.19 or 0.99905146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00847861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

