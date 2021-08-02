Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

