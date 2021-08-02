Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $52.50 million and $1.78 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,590,890 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.