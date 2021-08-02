Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 331.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Celsius worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $68.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.97 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

