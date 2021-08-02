Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.18. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.0552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.00%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
