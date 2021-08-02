CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 278,882 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX opened at $8.13 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

