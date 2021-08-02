Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

CVE stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

