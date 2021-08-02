Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $682,754.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars.

