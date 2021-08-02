Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $655,620.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,335. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

