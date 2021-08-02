Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,335. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

