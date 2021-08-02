Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Trading Down 3.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.