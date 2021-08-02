Centrality 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 6% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $87.07 million and $1.61 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

