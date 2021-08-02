Centric Cash Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

