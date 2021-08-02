Centric Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $169,569.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $853,396.56 and $169,569.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

