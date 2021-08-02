Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of CCS opened at $69.45 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

