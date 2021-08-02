Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at SVB Leerink

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.39 on Monday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

