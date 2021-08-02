Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $188,568,432.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CERT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,106. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

