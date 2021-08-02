CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38, a PEG ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74.
In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.