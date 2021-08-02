CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38, a PEG ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

