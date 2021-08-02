CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Trading Up 1.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFE)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.