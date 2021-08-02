CF Industries (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

