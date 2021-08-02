CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,699.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,142,653 coins and its circulating supply is 47,666,876 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.