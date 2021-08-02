Chain Guardians (CGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $1.05 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,004,111 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

