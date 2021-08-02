Chainlink Price Tops $23.39 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

