Chainswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,799.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $4,799.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,370,453 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

