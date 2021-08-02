Champion Iron Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.