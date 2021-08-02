Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $5.54 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

