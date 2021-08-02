ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of ChampionX worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 387.40 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

