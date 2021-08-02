Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Trading Up 1.5%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

