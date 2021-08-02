ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

CHPT stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

