Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $770.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

