Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $830.00 at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.33.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

