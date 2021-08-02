Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $900.00 at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $820.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.54.

Charter Communications stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.23. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

