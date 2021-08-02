Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $830.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $750.99 and last traded at $743.53, with a volume of 2659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $744.05.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $707.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.