ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $212,767.10 and approximately $13,311.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

