ChatCoin Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $57,998.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.17 or 0.99674462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00071403 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

