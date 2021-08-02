Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

