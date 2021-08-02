Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CGIFF stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

