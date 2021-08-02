Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.21. 324,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

