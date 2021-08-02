Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $243.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,677 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

