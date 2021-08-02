China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.43

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.