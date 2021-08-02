Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,877.78

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,877.78 and last traded at $1,864.42, with a volume of 198278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,863.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

