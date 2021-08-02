ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 847.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.34% of ChromaDex worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

